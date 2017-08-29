Coldplay Dedicated Song “Houston” To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Coldplay was forced to cancel their recent show in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey, which has already been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane.

Houston and other parts on the coast have been hit with more than 20 inches of rain, water levels continue to rise and more rain is expected.

As many as seven have been reported dead with tens of thousands displaced.

During his recent show in Miami, Chris Martin took a moment to speak about the natural disaster and dedicated a song to all of those affected.

“This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas,” he said.

“This is a new song and we’ll never play this again. It’s a one-off and it’s called ‘Houston,” he finished.

The lyrics are chilling as you imagine all the people who are, at this moment, fleeing their homes and losing everything in order to survive.

“I’m dreamin’ of when I get back to Houston, I’m dreamin’ of that very special place,” Martin soothingly sings. “I’m dreamin’ of when Houston has no problems, In that city where they send you into space.”

Many celebrities have taken action to join in and provide funding for the rebuilding efforts.

Country singer Chris Young donated $100,000 and set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $500,000, which will be donated to the Red Cross relief.

Kevin Hart contributed $250,000 for hurricane relief and asked other major stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Steve Harvey and Justin Timberlake to do the same.

Ellen Degeneres announced that she and The Ellen Show would donate a total of $50,000 each to the Red Cross and an additional $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas.

If you would like to help by either volunteering or donating, you can do so RIGHT HERE.

Remember, no act of kindness is too small in these dire times.