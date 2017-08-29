Britney Spears Shows Off Stunning “No Makeup” Selfies

(Getty Images)

Britney Spears is a natural beauty.

Sure, we love her when she’s all dolled up on stage but we love her even more for showing her “unglammed” side over 17 million followers.

The starlet posted a makeup-free (well, if you don’t count the leftover mascara) on Instagram writing:  “On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me… so nice to meet all of you!! 😂 I call this my morning coffee at home look ☕️ #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye… 😂😜”

 Thanks for encouraging us that natural is also beautiful Brit!
