Lurie Children’s Hospital is getting a big, fat check courtesy of Cubs’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The $3.5 million will go to a new waiting room among other things. Rizzo, a cancer survivor himself, already makes frequent visits to Lurie’s.

