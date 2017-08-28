WATCH: Timbaland, Emma Bunton & Backstreet Boys Team Up For Epic “Boy Band” Finale Performance

Spice up your life, alright.

With Emma Bunton, Timbaland and Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter on the Architects panel, you knew it was only a matter of time before they fused their talents for an epic joint performance.

The superstars teamed up during the Boy Band season finale.

Timbaland kicked off the performance with his hit “The Way I Are” with Rita Ora taking on Keri Hilson’s part.

Baby Spice came out to perform the Spice Girls’ “Say You’ll Be There” with the contestants and future members of the newly formed boyband “In Real Life.”

Finally, as fireworks came down from the sky, BSB took the stage with their hit “Everybody,” and everybody was dancing!

It’s almost as if we were still in the incredible 90s! Maybe this will be a segway for that Backstreet Boys/Spice Girls tour we’ve all been asking about!?

