The 2017 MTV VMA Performances

Interpretive dance, a wall of fire, and Camila Cabello shade! Last night’s MTV VMA performances had something for everyone! See them below:

Kendrick Lamar:

Ed Sheeran:

Fifth Harmony: *Notice they start off with 5…and 1 falls off! Camila shade??

Shawn Mendes:

Miley Cyrus:

DNCE and Rod Stewart:

Julia Michaels: *The FULL version! She got cut off by commercials in the live show!

Lorde: *If you watched this think wtf is happening? Lorde was sick = this weird interpretive dance show she put on!

Alessia Cara:

P!nk: *P!nk won the video Van Guard award and did a medley of songs

Katy Perry / Nicki Minaj:

Demi Lovato:

Logic and Khalid: