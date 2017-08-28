The 2017 MTV VMA Performances

Interpretive dance, a wall of fire, and Camila Cabello shade! Last night’s MTV VMA performances had something for everyone! See them below:
Kendrick Lamar:
Ed Sheeran:
Fifth Harmony: *Notice they start off with 5…and 1 falls off! Camila shade??
Shawn Mendes:
Miley Cyrus:
DNCE and Rod Stewart:
Julia Michaels: *The FULL version! She got cut off by commercials in the live show!
Lorde: *If you watched this think wtf is happening? Lorde was sick = this weird interpretive dance show she put on!
Alessia Cara:
P!nk: *P!nk won the video Van Guard award and did a medley of songs
Katy Perry / Nicki Minaj:
Demi Lovato:
Logic and Khalid: