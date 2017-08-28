Nick & Vanessa Lachey To Compete Against Each Other on “Dancing With The Stars”

By Lizzy Buczak
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Battle of the spouses!

Dancing with the Stars is pitting married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey against each other.

According to People, the lovebirds will reportedly face off against each other during seas 25 of the dancing competition.

Previously, Spy Kids actress Alex PenaVega went head-to-head with her husband Carlos PenaVega in season 21.

We know Nick still has moves from his 98* days, but will Vanessa prove to be better?

There is also some family pressure for Nick seeing as his brother, Drew, famously won back in season 2.

Total Divas’ Nikki Bella and Property Brothers’ Drew Scott are also rumored to be competing come fall.

Will you be tuning in this season?

