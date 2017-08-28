‘Insidious 4’ Inspired Maze Heads to Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood is adding new thrills to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The theme park is adding a paranormal, Insidious 4 themed maze that will surely scare the life out of you.

If that’s your thing – keep reading. If it isn’t – stop while you’re ahead.

The official description of the maze reads: “The creepy new maze will delve deep into brilliant parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainer’s past, starting with a childhood in which her paranormal abilities emerged…until her mother’s untimely death by a demonic entity. Troubled by a lifetime of evil supernatural spirits trapped in the Further—a vacuous netherworld caught between the living and the dead—Elise will take guests on an unsettling journey back in time through a portal into the Further to defy the most depraved and intimidating beings that have tormented her since the 1950s.”

Check out a preview video to decide if your brave enough to face the terror:

Halloween Horror Nights kick off on Friday, September 15th at Universal Studios.

Previous mazes drew inspiration from The Purge and Saw, with last years theme focused on FX’s American Horror Story.

Hopefully the maze holds you over until since Chapter 4 was postponed from an October 20th premiere to Friday, January 5, 2018.