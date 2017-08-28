Hackers Post Justin Bieber Nude Pics On Selena Gomez’s Instagram

By Tyler
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singers Selena Gomez (L) and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

This is what happens when your password is “password”.

Selena Gomez, who has the more followers than anyone else on Instagram, got hacked today.  What did the hackers post?   Naked Justin Bieber pics (of course).   Selena and her people got control of her account in a hurry, but the pics stayed online long enough for plenty of people to grab screenshots.  A quick Google search will get you those pictures in a hurry if you want to see them, although I’m pretty sure you are already there (why am I even still typing?).

The full story from US can be found here 

