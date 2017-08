Remember what a perfect couple Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney made? Well THIS had fans going bananas and hoping it was the first step of getting back together!

As far as I know Gaga is still dating Christian Carino…but look who fans spotted at her show at Wrigley Field Friday night:

Little Monsters went NUTS!

Looks like they just parted as friends…and who isn’t a Gaga fan!

True talk – I did love them together and hope they do reunite! #LoveLives