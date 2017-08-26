WATCH: Lady Gaga’s Wrigley Field Concert Highlights

Lady Gaga made history in Chicago last night. She was the first ever female headliner to play Wrigley Field.

Gaga:

“Somebody told me tonight that I had the great honor of being the first woman ever to headline Wrigley Field. I feel so proud to stand here with so much dignity, but I have to say, I’m so sorry that you have not had a woman here for more than 100 years. How dare they? Welcome to the mother%&$*(#g womb.”

Gaga opened the show with a big countdown clock then emerged on stage and sang “Diamond Heart”:

She put on her Cubs shirt for “Edge Of Glory”:

“Bad Romance”:

“Just Dance”:

“Sheibe”:

“Alejandro”:

“Born This Way”:

“Pokerface”:

“Telephone”:

She closed out the night with “Million Reasons”: