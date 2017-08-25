Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” Lyrics Decoded

By Nikki
Photo: Gary Miller / Film Magic / Getty Images

Alright…who’s she calling out now?? Kanye? Katy? Yes and yes!

Kanye:

“I don’t like your little games / I don’t like your tilted stage / The role you made me play / Of the fool / No, I don’t like you.”  Kanye had a tilted stage on his Saint Pablo tour.

“The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” she says. “Why? / ‘Cause she’s dead.” That recorded phone call conversation drama with Kim-Kanye-Taylor.

Katy:

“I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined / I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!” Obviously Taylor is talking about the Mean Girls burn book and Katy Perry’s Regina George reference (which is my most favorite tweet ever ever btw).

“Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)” Seems like a reference to Katy’s “Bon Appétit,”

Can’t wait for the full new album, Reputation, available Nov. 10.

Check out the lyric video below:

 

 

