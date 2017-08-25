Taylor Swift’s Edgy “Look What You Made Me Do” Video Will Shake Up the MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift dropped a new single last night and just like that, the only thing that matters is Taylor Swift’s new single.

She’s dominating charts and social media timelines with her ode to the haters.

“Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor croons to everyone that’s ever wronged her. Literally, everyone!

She’s rising from the dead, stronger than ever and it’s a comeback NO ONE CAN IGNORE.

The lyrical masterpiece comes near the end of the song when a dial tone rings and Taylor states:

Old Taylor Swift is dead and so are WE!

In addition to the song, the music video teaser left us SHOOKETH.

She’s eating diamonds, wearing serpent rings and and rocking a much darker & edgier look. It’s all part of her attempt to shake up her good girl image.

Watch the premiere at the MTV VMAs this Sunday. Coincidentally, the show that TAYLOR just took over is being hosted by enemy Katy Perry, who recently apologized for everything and tried to make amends.

She was surprised that Taylor never commented on whether or not she accepts her apology but if this new single/album/era is any indication, it seems like Taylor’s not here to play nice with those who wronged her.