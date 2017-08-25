Taylor Swift is Bringing “Reputation” Magazine & Album Bundles to Target

Taylor Swift is back with new music and plenty of other goodies.

I swear, Taylor is like our fairy godmother – she cannot just give us one thing… she gives us the whole package, a new single, a edgy music video, a new album, the possibility of a tour, snake merchandise and COLLECTIBLE MAGAZINES.

Yes, Tay-Tay’s comeback include collectible editions of her album and collectible magazines that you can get exclusively through Target. (Don’t you love her even more now that you know she’s gaga over Target just like we are?!)

The new 72-page collectible edition magazines will feature personal poetry, photos, and artwork by Swift that’s exclusive to each volume. (There’s two volumes, so obviously, you’ll need both!)

There will also be a behind the scene look at the making of the upcoming “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, along with a poster and some personal lyrics she’s written.

