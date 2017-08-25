Listen to Fifth Harmony’s Third Self-Titled Album

The wait is finally over for Fifth Harmony’s third album!

The ladies – Ally, Normani, Dinah and Lauren – came together to release their self titled album, Fifth Harmony.

It’s an important feat for them after a year of dealing with drama concerning Camila Cabello’s departure.

We’re obsessed with all of the songs as are most fans – some are even calling it their best album yet!

And we are seriously so happy that both parties are living their best life and doing what they love.

The album, which contains themes that have always been present in 5H’s songs: girl power, sisterhood and sex positivity, features hit single “Down” ft. Gucci Mane and previously released “Angel.”

You can download the album on iTunes right HERE or stream it on Spotify below: