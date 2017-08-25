Watch Drake Join Jorja Smith Onstage in Toronto

By Scott T. Sterling

Drake is known for making surprise appearances at shows by fellow artists, especially ones he’s worked with on past projects.

He continued the tradition this week (Aug. 24) by hopping onstage during a performance by emerging UK artist, Jorja Smith.

Smith was performing at Toronto venue Velvet Underground when Drake appeared to perform “Get it Together,” the song on which she’s featured on Drake’s most recent release, More Life. He called her an “incredible talent” with an “incredible voice.”

