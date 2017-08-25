B96 Welcomes Lady Gaga To Chicago’s Wrigley Field

Lady Gaga’s performance tonight will go down in the history books.

The ‘Joanne’ Tour is taking over the Cubs’ stadium tonight at 7pm, making her the first female to headline a show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

We’ll be on hand, posting pictures and videos of the show so follow along on our socials @B96Chicago!

If you plan on attending, here are some things to consider:

Bring cash because most (if not all) concession don’t accept credit and the line to the ATM gets really long.

Bathrooms…. oh bathrooms. When I attended Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys, the lines to the women’s bathrooms were OUT OF THIS WORLD! I mean, I contemplated just letting my bladder explode but than ended up waiting in a 30 minute line.

Public transportation is encouraged because of the heavy traffic. But, if you are driving, you have to pay for parking. Get all that info HERE!

Wrigley is always a draw for Cubs fans but this weekend, it’s all about the music. In addition to Lady Gaga, Green Day performed there on Thursday and Zac Brown Band will take over on Saturday!

Get pumped for the show by tuning into Flipside at Five tomorrow at 5pm on B96 as the one and only DJ Flipside drops an exclusive Lady Gaga mash-up that will make you “just dance.”