B96 Cares! Going To College Matters!

Higher education will determine the future of our nation.

Often, income inequalities are driven by a lack of access to college.

Not only are college graduates half as likely to be unemployed as those with only a high school degree, they are also more likely to vote and be leaders in their communities.

Let everyone know you want to go to college and that you need their help. Mentors are critical to help you along the way.

Push yourself and don’t stop. Take the tough classes in high school; you’ll be better prepared for college. Working a little harder today will make getting into college easier.

If you think you can't afford college, think again. KnowHow2GO.org can help you navigate the financial aid process.