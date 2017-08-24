[Watch] The Best Birthday Party Band Is Saying Goodbye For Good!

Chuck E Cheese’s is known for pizza, parties and the place “where a kid can be a kid.” Now the childhood craze is experiencing MAJOR renovations at all locations. They’re taking away the slightly creepy and overly cheerful Pizza Time Players animatronic band and replacing it with a LIVE show performance.

The original engineer Aaron Fletcher even says, “…they’re [the animatronic bad] beat up, they’re badly programmed and their showmanship is terrible. It’s an abomination.” Eek! Looks like everyone is ready for a change.

Thanks for all the good times Pizza Time Players.

Watch one of the last performances of Chuck E. Cheese’s The Pizza Time Players below from Maryland which closed the group about a year ago.

Read the full article from the Chicago Tribune here.