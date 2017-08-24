WATCH: Katy Perry Premieres Star Studded ‘Swish Swish’ Video

White girls can jump!

Katy Perry‘s #SwishSwish video is finally out and game is on! Who know Katy could play basketball better than the pros? Go Tigers!

The star studded lineup does not disappoint. There’s Nicki Minaj who is on the track with Katy. Also,Glee‘s Jenna Ushkowitz, Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo, “Backpack Kid” Russell Horning, actor and dancer Dexter Mayfield, comedian Christine Sydelko, Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson. Terry Crews, Molly Shannon as coaches, Bill Walton and Rich Eisen as announcers and a cheerleading squad featuring cast members from Netflix’s GLOW (Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn, and Ellen Wong), football player Rob Gronkowski, competitive eater Joey Chestnut, and more!

Some fans think that this video could be a parody of ‘Taylor Swifts star-studded “Bad Blood” video, especially after Katy released a trailer that featured similar nicknames for the stars.

See the full video below: