Everything You Need To Know About this Sunday’s MTV VMAs

Grab the popcorn because you know the MTV VMAs are always on heck of a show!

To make it simple, we’ve put together a “5 W’s – who, what, where, when, why” guide to this Sunday’s event, which will take places LIVE at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Who’s going to be there?

Other worldly creature Katy Perry will be hosting the show this year in addition to performing! She’s also nominated for 5 awards.

Kendrick Lamar leads with 8 noms this year and The Weeknd ties with Katy at 5! Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Khalid, Post Malone, Gucci Mane, Julia Michaels and Logic are all set to take the stage.

What am I watching?!

The awards start at 7pm CT on MTV. The pre-show kicks off at 6pm CT and will be hosted by Lil Yachty so if fashion is your thing, you may want to tune in.

Cardi B, Bleachers and Khalid will also be performing during the pre-show!

Make sure to tune in at 7/6c this Sunday to see @thegr8khalid + @iamcardib + @bleachersmusic set it off with 🔥🔥🔥 VMA pre-show performances! A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

What’s Different?

This year, MTV is taking the gender-neutral approach and combined the Best Female Video and Best Male Video into one category – Artist of the Year.

Why all the fuss about Pink?

Well, she’s getting the biggest honor of the night – the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, previously given to major artists like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. MTV and the VMAs will be honoring her 17-year-long career, which she’ll celebrate by getting the party started with her new single “What About Us.”

Why Should I watch?

The VMAs are known for their iconic, jaw-dropping, controversial moments. And with Taylor Swift’s recent album announcement, everyone is expecting her to drop a the video to her new single “Redemption” or better yet, PERFORM IT. Maybe she’ll even take this moment to bury the hatchet with Katy Perry and give us a duet?!

So really, that’s that. If you want to be in the know about everything that happened in the music world on Monday morning, watch the VMAs! I personally love to watch to see my fave artists slay the stage, receive awards for their hard work and admire, or criticize, their choice of outfit.