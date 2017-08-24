Demi Lovato to Perform at VMAs and Mayweather-McGregor This Weekend

By Scott T. Sterling

Demi Lovato is now among the performers slated for this Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

MTV made the announcement on social media earlier today (August 23). See the Instagram post below.

Lovato will be doing double-duty over the weekend, as her VMA appearance will happen the night after she’s scheduled to sing the national anthem ahead of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight happening in Las Vegas.

Yesterday, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer announced that her new album Tell Me You Love Me, will be released on September 29.

See you at the #VMAs, @ddlovato 😘 | Don’t miss her performance this Sunday at 8/7c! A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT