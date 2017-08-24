Chef Rick Ortiz LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

At the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen, you are invited to get up-close with the hottest chefs and musical artists.

Chef Rick Ortiz

Rick Ortiz is the Chef and owner of Antique Taco.

Rick Ortiz’s love of the culinary scene began at a young age, while watching his grandmother cook Mexican food for him after school in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. His appreciation launched him on his journey through Kendall College Culinary Art’s Program including study abroad in Marseille and Aix En Provence, France.

Rick moved through a handful of kitchens in the Chicagoland area, collecting experience and earning more responsibility at each stop. In 2005, Rick joined Delaware North Companies as Sous Chef for Soldier Field and was quickly promoted to Executive Sous Chef for their fine dining operations. It was at Soldier Field where Rick met his wife and future business partner, Ashley.

Rick and Ashley traveled to San Miguel, Mexico, and various parts of Europe. During their travels, they enjoyed sifting through unique finds and numerous antique markets in London and Paris, ate simple fresh tacos at farmers markets and street carts in San Miguel, which inspired the name of their restaurant, Antique Taco where Rick is chef/owner.

The first Antique Taco opened in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood and serves as a fast casual spot focused on Mexican Market fare and signature cocktails. Antique Taco’s menu features dishes that put a new spin on Mexican fare, blending together Rick’s recipes he grew up enjoying as a child combined with his culinary background. In 2014, Antique Taco expanded with The Guest Room, an event space designed to host private parties and instructor-led workshops. The team grew further in 2016 with the opening of Antique Taco Bridgeport that features a large patio space adorned with a 1968 Airstream and in the same year opened a third location in Chicago’s Revival Food Hall. In summer 2017, Antique Taco partnered with the City of Chicago and South Loop Chamber of Commerce to create the Sunday City Market in the Bridgeport’s location parking lot. Sunday City Market runs each Sunday from July through September 10, 2017.

When not at the restaurants, Rick spends time with his wife/business partner Ashley and their two kids, eating, dining and traveling.