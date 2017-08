PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 1: Sesame Street's Bert and Ernie ride the "Music Makes us Family" float in the 116th Tournament Of Roses Parade on January 1, 2005 in Pasadena California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

When Bert & Ernie jump in on the action…you know every single last person on earth is into it. Ernie turned ‘Despacito’ into an ode about his rubber duck titled ‘El Patito’.

Nikki is that familiar voice you have been hearing on the Chicago radio airwaves since 2002. She is always down for conversation and gives great advice so hit her up anytime on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the B96 request line. Nikki is often...