Still Want to See “Hamilton”? Tickets On-Sale Next Week!

Filed Under: Hamilton
(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

It’s been nearly a year since Hamilton opened in Chicago and tickets are STILL hard to come by.

Thankfully, Broadway in Chicago has restocked and will be selling the a new batch of tickets to the popular musical NEXT WEEK.

Ready? Tickets go on-sale August 29th at 10am for shows from Jan 9 through April 29!

Tickets may be purchased at the PrivateBank Theatre box office, by phone at 800-775-2000 or online through www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Since the show is still a massive success and tickets are in high demand, they will cost your anywhere between $65 – $190 with a max of 12 tickets per household.

Good luck!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live