Still Want to See “Hamilton”? Tickets On-Sale Next Week!

It’s been nearly a year since Hamilton opened in Chicago and tickets are STILL hard to come by.

Thankfully, Broadway in Chicago has restocked and will be selling the a new batch of tickets to the popular musical NEXT WEEK.

Ready? Tickets go on-sale August 29th at 10am for shows from Jan 9 through April 29!

Tickets may be purchased at the PrivateBank Theatre box office, by phone at 800-775-2000 or online through www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Since the show is still a massive success and tickets are in high demand, they will cost your anywhere between $65 – $190 with a max of 12 tickets per household.

Good luck!