Prince’s 1987 Concert Movie ‘Sign o’ the Times’ Headed to Showtime

By Scott T. Sterling

Prince’s rare 1987 concert film, Sign o’ the Times, is slated to debut on cable network Showtime in September. The movie has been out of print since 1991.

Related: Prince’s ‘Sign o’ the Times’ 30 Years Later: A Look Back at His Magnum Opus

Filmed as a companion piece to Prince’s legendary double-album of the same name, the movie Sign o’ the Times combined footage filmed at his Paisley Park Studios and from shows in Belgium and the Netherlands.

According to Rolling Stone, songs performed in the movie include “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” “Hot Thing,” “If I Was Your Girlfriend,” “U Got the Look,” “Little Red Corvette” and a cover of Charlie Parker’s “Now’s the Time.”

The band backing Prince in the film is a combination of members of the Revolution with others from what would become the New Power Generation, with Sheila E. on drums.

Prince’s Sign o’ the Times movie debuts on Showtime September 16th at 9 pm EST.