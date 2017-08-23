M&M’s New Fall Flavor Will Make You “Screeem”

With pumpkin pie goodies popping up on shelves, it’s safe to say we’re ready to welcome fall into our lives. At the very least, fall flavors.

According to junk food connoisseur JunkBanter.com, the Halloween treat this year is coming in the shape of BLACK M&M’s that are being dubbed “Cookies and Screeem.” Naturally, they are inspired by cookies and cream flavors.

The Halloween-themed candy features an Oreo-inspired white chocolate center and a dark chocolate shell that’s topped by a white speckled design.

Spooky, right?

The limited edition M&M’s are reportedly available exclusively at Target for $3 per bagalthough I haven’t scoured the aisles for them myself. (Best believe I will after work today though!)