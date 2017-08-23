Linkin Park To Host Special Event in LA to Honor Chester Bennington

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been a month after Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington tragically passed away.

Understandably, his friends and fans are still coping with the loss so his bandmates decided to hold a special event to honor him.

“Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring if love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time,” the band’s official Twitter account wrote. “The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park.”

“We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester’s memory,” the tweet continued. “And look forward to sharing details with you soon.”

As the tweet mentioned, more details will be coming in the near future but fans should get ready if they plan to attend and honor his memory.

Bennington committed suicide on July 20th in his Los Angeles home.

Following his death, the band canceled the “One More Light” tour and refunded tickets.