‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘The Magic School Bus Rides Again’ Coming to Netflix In September

Close your eyes and picture yourself back in 1997.

You’re sitting in class with Ms. Frizzle, waiting to embark on your next wild field trip, which doesn’t consist of the regular trip to the zoo.

These adventures are hands-on-learning experiences as your magic school bus shrinks down to a microscopic size and enters the human body or time travels to prehistoric times.

Now open your eyes and believe me when I tell you, all that Magic School Bus fun is about is no longer a thing of the past.

That’s right, Netflix just announced that the highly anticipated reboot of the Magic School Bus titled The Magic School Bus Rides Again is coming to Netflix THIS SEPTEMBER.

The reboot’s first season will feature Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon as the new, but still quirky, Ms. Frizzle.

A millennial touch and updated CG technology will also give it a much needed upgrade.

Also coming to Netflix this September is Walt Disney Pictures’ live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

The family flick, which hit theaters in March, was the highest-grossing live action musical in HISTORY and the 10th highest grossing film of all time. Impressive.

If you didn’t catch it in theaters or just want to re-watch it, this is the time.

Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson, Luke Evans and Josh Gad.

It will begin streaming September 19th!

Coming In September:

Bachelorette (2012)

BoJack Horseman (Season 4)

Dead Poets Society

Fuller House

Gangs of New York

Hercules

Jaws

Mulan

Narcos (Season 3)

Pocahontas

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

The Walking Dead (Season 7)

