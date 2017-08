Look, you’ll never completely stop worrying about your kids…

But you can breathe a little easier…with free or low-cost health insurance through Medicaid and CHIP programs in your state.

Get us kids covered today.

Families of four earning up to $49,200 a year or more may qualify.

Just go to InsureKidsNow.gov or call 1-877-KIDS-NOW. B96 Cares!