WATCH: Bloody, Patriotic “AHS: Cult” Opening Credits Feature Hillary Clinton & Donald Trump Masks

As promised, the new season of American Horror Story: Cult will feature some familiar faces – Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

But they aren’t exactly what you’d imagine.

The distorted faces of the 2016 Republican and Democratic presidential candidates make an appearance as masks being worn by members of the cult in the disturbing, yet patriotic, themed opening credits. (Yes, the iconic credits are back in full horror-move effect!)

According to creator Ryan Murphy, Cult will kick off on election night in Michigan and draw influence from the real-life political event and it aftermath.

Will the theme focus on people in the administration being part of a cult?

Will “Trump’s” followers be the cult-in-question taking over the world?

Maybe it’s about ritualistic sacrifices (the dogs), since that’s the gory behavior expected from cults.

We can speculate all we want but there’s really no telling what’s going on in Murphy’s twisted mind.

Despite the masked cameos, no characters will actually be portraying the President and former Secretary of State.

The upcoming season will welcome back Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, and Cheyenne Jackson.

Newcomers include Billie Lourd, Alison Pill, Colton Hayes and Lena Dunham.

The skin-crawling trailers makes it clear that there will be a lot of blood… and clowns, this season! But would you expect anything less?

AHS: Cult returns September 5th on FX.