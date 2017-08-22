The Highest Paid Actor In the Past Year Is….

By Tyler
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 30: Dwayne Johnson is seen on stage at the 'Baywatch' Photo Call at Sony Centre on May 30, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Mark Wahlberg is the highest paid actor of the year after pulling in $68 million in the last 365 days.  I’m told by my sources that $68 million is a lot of money.  Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finished number 2 at $65 million.  Vin Diesel ($54.5 million), Adam Sandler ($50.5 million) and Jackie Chan ($49 million) were 3, 4 and 5.  You could’ve bet me Mark Wahlberg’s salary and I still would’ve never guessed three, four and five.

The highest paid actress was Emma Stone, who only made $26 million.  You read that right, Emma Stone was paid about half of Vin Diesel.  WTF???????    Hollywood, it’s 2017.  Get it together.  (Emma, call me).   Jennifer Lawrence finished number two.  (Jennifer, call me).

You can read the full list right here from YAHOO and FORBES 

More from Tyler
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live