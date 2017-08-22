The Highest Paid Actor In the Past Year Is….

Mark Wahlberg is the highest paid actor of the year after pulling in $68 million in the last 365 days. I’m told by my sources that $68 million is a lot of money. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finished number 2 at $65 million. Vin Diesel ($54.5 million), Adam Sandler ($50.5 million) and Jackie Chan ($49 million) were 3, 4 and 5. You could’ve bet me Mark Wahlberg’s salary and I still would’ve never guessed three, four and five.

The highest paid actress was Emma Stone, who only made $26 million. You read that right, Emma Stone was paid about half of Vin Diesel. WTF??????? Hollywood, it’s 2017. Get it together. (Emma, call me). Jennifer Lawrence finished number two. (Jennifer, call me).

You can read the full list right here from YAHOO and FORBES