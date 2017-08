During the eclipse yesterday, apparently a lot of you turned off the TV and shut your laptops. Netflix tweeted that they took a 10% hit. Solar events = bad biz for Netflix.

That still means that 90% of you couldn’t be bothered during those two minutes to look outside cause “House Of Cards” was just too good. It’s like Adam Sandler and OITNB wouldn’t be there for you after the eclipse. I get it. Why take that chance?

Netflix responded perfectly on Twitter: