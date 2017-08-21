Robin Thicke Is Going To Be a Dad Again!

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for National Geographic Channel)

Robin Thicke is expecting a child with girlfriend April Love Geary.

The 22-year-old-soon-to-momma is roughly three months pregnant.

Mom & dad

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

She announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday, August 17, with a picture of a sonogram writing, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!”

The child is due on March 1st, which is also the birthday of Robin’s late father, Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016 from a heart attack.

Soon after the announcement, Geary was spotted with Thicke in Hawaii, showing off her teeny tiny baby bump.

Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut 🌴

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

Thicke already shares son Julian Fuego Thicke with ex-wife Paula Patton.

The high school sweethearts divorced in 2015.

