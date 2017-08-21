Robin Thicke Is Going To Be a Dad Again!

Robin Thicke is expecting a child with girlfriend April Love Geary.

The 22-year-old-soon-to-momma is roughly three months pregnant.

Mom & dad A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

She announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday, August 17, with a picture of a sonogram writing, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!”

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️ A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

The child is due on March 1st, which is also the birthday of Robin’s late father, Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016 from a heart attack.

Soon after the announcement, Geary was spotted with Thicke in Hawaii, showing off her teeny tiny baby bump.

Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut 🌴 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Thicke already shares son Julian Fuego Thicke with ex-wife Paula Patton.

The high school sweethearts divorced in 2015.