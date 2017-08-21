Robin Thicke Is Going To Be a Dad Again!

Robin Thicke is expecting a child with girlfriend April Love Geary.
The 22-year-old-soon-to-momma is roughly three months pregnant.
She announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday, August 17, with a picture of a sonogram writing, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!”
The child is due on March 1st, which is also the birthday of Robin’s late father, Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016 from a heart attack.
Soon after the announcement, Geary was spotted with Thicke in Hawaii, showing off her teeny tiny baby bump.
Thicke already shares son Julian Fuego Thicke with ex-wife Paula Patton.
The high school sweethearts divorced in 2015.