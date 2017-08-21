Jay-Z Dedicates “Numb/Encore” Performance to Chester Bennington

Jay-Z paid tribute to friend and fellow musician Chester Bennington during his show at England’s Virgin V Festival on Sunday.

“Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester? Linkin Park, one time tonight?” the 47-year-old rapper asked the crowd. “Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way up in heaven tonight!”

Jay and the Linkin Park frontman previously worked together on the “Numb/Encore” mash-up, which appeared on 2004’s Collision Course EP.

It eventually led them to win the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

The moving tribute honors Chester, who committed suicide on July 20th at the age of 41.