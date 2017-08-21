Here’s Where You Can Livestream the Solar Eclipse Today

Are you stuck at work and have no way to sneak out to catch a glimpse of the eclipse?

Is there absolutely no visibility in your area to see the solar eclipse?

Don’t worry, you don’t have to miss this rare phenomenon, you can watch the occurrence through a LIVE STREAM! (The beauty of technology!)

NASA will be streaming the Great American Eclipse today starting at NOON right below!

At 12, they will air an eclipse preview show followed by a 1pm program that will “cover the path of totality the eclipse will take across the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina.”

You can check out this handy tool to see what the projected eclipse will look like in your zip code!

This is the first total solar eclipse in 99 years.

If you do plan on watching outside, don’t forget to put on your special solar eclipse glasses in the midst of all of the excitement.

We don’t want any permanent vision loss to occur!