B96 Cares! Avoiding Teen Pregnancy

Filed Under: child, Community, drugs, education, High School, Mother, pregnancy, prevention, programs, sex, teens

Help break the cycle of teen pregnancy.

Having a child during the teen years comes at a high cost to the young mother, her child, and the community.

Only about half of teen moms get their high school diploma.

Encourage teens to avoid situations where they may be pressured to have sex, such as parties where drugs or alcohol are available.

Teens who participate in programs that keep them in school and teach life skills, such as pregnancy prevention, make healthier sexual decisions.

Over the past 20 years, more and more teens have avoided pregnancy, still, every day, 1100 teen girls in the U.S. get pregnant. B96 Cares!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live