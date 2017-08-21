B96 Cares! Avoiding Teen Pregnancy

Help break the cycle of teen pregnancy.

Having a child during the teen years comes at a high cost to the young mother, her child, and the community.

Only about half of teen moms get their high school diploma.

Encourage teens to avoid situations where they may be pressured to have sex, such as parties where drugs or alcohol are available.

Teens who participate in programs that keep them in school and teach life skills, such as pregnancy prevention, make healthier sexual decisions.

Over the past 20 years, more and more teens have avoided pregnancy, still, every day, 1100 teen girls in the U.S. get pregnant. B96 Cares!