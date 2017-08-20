TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Someone IS Holding Back Last Week’s #1

Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth are currently touring around the world together. They kind of look like brothers, don’t they? They are messing around having fun and duking it for #1 like bros too. See who got it this week below.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Honest – The Chainsmokers
19. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
18. Redbone – Childish Gambino
17. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber
16. Unforgettable – French Montana
15. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
14. What About Us – Pink
13. Strip That Down – Liam Payne & Quavo
12. Kesha – Praying
11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
10. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
9. Feels – Calvin Harris & Katy Perry
8. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo
7. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
6. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
5. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled & Rihanna
4. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
3. Believer – Imagine Dragons
2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
- Attention – Charlie Puth