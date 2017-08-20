TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Someone IS Holding Back Last Week’s #1

Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth are currently touring around the world together. They kind of look like brothers, don’t they? They are messing around having fun and duking it for #1 like bros too. See who got it this week below.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Honest – The Chainsmokers

19. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

18. Redbone – Childish Gambino

17. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber

16. Unforgettable – French Montana

15. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

14. What About Us – Pink

13. Strip That Down – Liam Payne & Quavo

12. Kesha – Praying

11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

10. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

9. Feels – Calvin Harris & Katy Perry

8. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo

7. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

6. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

5. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled & Rihanna

4. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

3. Believer – Imagine Dragons

2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes