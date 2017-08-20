TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Someone IS Holding Back Last Week’s #1

By Nikki
Photo: Catie Laffoon

Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth are currently touring around the world together. They kind of look like brothers, don’t they? They are messing around having fun and duking it for #1 like bros too. See who got it this week below.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Honest – The Chainsmokers

19. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

18. Redbone – Childish Gambino

17. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber

16. Unforgettable – French Montana

15. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

14. What About Us – Pink

13. Strip That Down – Liam Payne & Quavo

12. Kesha – Praying

11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

10. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

9. Feels – Calvin Harris & Katy Perry

8. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo

7. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

6. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

5. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled & Rihanna

4. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

3. Believer – Imagine Dragons

2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

  1. Attention – Charlie Puth
