Just sitting here watching Judge Judy administer some justice and WAIT, THAT’S AMY SCHUMER BACK THERE!

This is the hot new marketing technique. Got a new album coming out? Just put Katy Perry in the audience at Ellen and don’t tell anyone. Got a new movie? Slap Ryan Reynolds in the audience of your favorite TV show and let it go viral. Brilliant. Don’t even need to have a wardrobe malfunction to get people talking.