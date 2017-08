What’s going on here??? Taylor has deleted the profile picture on her Twitter page, and all her tweets post 2015. She’s done the same thing on her Facebook page, and deleted all the photos on her Instagram account. Even her official website has been completely blacked out.

This comes on the anniversary of her ‘Shake It Off’ release and announcement of her album, 1989. That was August 18, 2014.

Swifties???