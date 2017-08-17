The Cromwell Family Is Reuniting In ‘Halloweentown’ to Honor Debbie Reynolds

Get your broomstick out of the closet – you’re going to need it to fly to Halloweentown this October.

Kimberly J. Browne, who played Marnie on the hit Disney film, left us shook when she announced a Cromwell family reunion.

According to her video, the HALLOWEENTOWN family is getting back together at St. Helens, Oregon, which is where they filmed the OG movie.

Every year, the town transforms into a real life Halloweentown complete with decorations and activities.

Kim has attended for a few years now but this is the first time she’ll be joined by J. Paul Zimmerman (Dylan) and Judith Hoag (Gwen). Emily Roeske (Sophie) is trying to clear off her schedule and make it work.

The family reunion will honor the late Debbie Reynolds, who played Grandm Aggie, and passed away last year.

Get ready to see the Cromwells recite a spell from the film and light the pumpkin in the town square on October 14 and 15!

Maybe this will inspire a new movie? We are a year away from the 20th anniversary so it would be a nice present for fans!