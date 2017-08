NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE attend Republic Records VMA party with FIJI water on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Bonnie Tyler will sing her 1983 hit song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the solar eclipse on the Royal Caribbean Total Eclipse Cruise with DNCE as her band.

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...