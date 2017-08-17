Chance the Rapper is the Youngest Person on Fortune’s ’40 Under 40′ List

By Scott T. Sterling

Chicago champion and all-around good guy Chance the Rapper has yet another accolade to tuck under his belt with the announcement that he is the youngest person on Fortune‘s “40 Under 40” list.

The annual ranking of the most influential young people in business puts Chance on the list (#29) at the tender age of 24, with his net worth a reported $9 million.

He’s done it without the help of a major label recording contract, due to merchandising, ticket sales and endorsement deals.

Chance is putting his money to good use, donating $1 million to his hometown Chicago’s public school system, founding a local nonprofit, SocialWorks, and recently donating 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to Chicago students.