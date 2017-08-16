This Week’s “Game Of Thrones” Has Leaked

NO SPOILERS HERE!!!! I know how you GoT people get. I don’t want to deal with angry fans who already (somehow) think this show is any good (it’s not even the third best show on HBO Sunday night, shout out to The Rock and John Oliver). I can’t really take a fanbase seriously that gets mad when Ed Sheeran shows up. Who doesn’t want Ed involved in every part of their life? Nobody that I want to be associated with. I would pay that sweet, ginger prince a healthy sum to follow me around and serenade me with his sweet sounds. Yet somehow, all the GoT fans got mad cause it ruined the “integrity” of your goofy, fake sword fighting show. GTFO. How do you even like a show where they kill off a main character every 37 seconds? You know how many characters they killed off on “Seinfeld”? Zero. I guess what I’m saying is, the only reason why I’m posting this is because it gets web hits. Clickbait “Game Of Thrones” title and BOOM, you’re here. For that, I just want to say thank you. If that show had gotten cancelled like it should have after season one, I wouldn’t be raking in these web clicks. I know what you’re thinking, “but 16 million people in America watch every week, you hater” (***camera pans to me slurping a big gulp of Haterade*** “That means 307 million people didn’t”).

That being said, THIS WEEK’S EPISODE HAS LEAKED!!! HBO in Scandinavia and Spain accidentally posted the episode on their on-demand. It was only up one hour, but that was enough. People snagged it, ripped it and posted it. So, it’s out there. A lot of reddit links have it… but I won’t spoil it for you. Just know, someone dies or lives or whatever.

The full story can be found here. If you want to see it early, happy Google searching!