Rihanna Taps Calvin Harris for Third Annual Diamond Ball

By Scott T. Sterling

Rihanna has added DJ Calvin Harris as a performer at her third annual Diamond Ball, set for September 14. Kendrick Lamar will also perform, with Dave Chappelle serving as host for the black tie benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

“I’m ecstatic to add my longtime collaborator and friend Calvin Harris to the stellar line-up at this year’s Diamond Ball,” Rihanna said in a press release. “Calvin’s music will bring the perfect mix of energy and excitement to the evening as we celebrate the Clara Lionel Foundation.”

Proceeds from the annual benefit support the Clara Lionel Foundation’s global education, health and emergency response programs. The Foundation also funds innovative education projects and scholarships, healthcare programs and micro grants.

The Clara Lionel Foundation was founded in 2012 by Rihanna in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.