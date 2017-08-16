Here’s Where You Can Catch the Solar Eclipse in Chicago

If you’re unable to take a day off in the middle of the week and road trip to Carbondale, you can still catch the solar eclipse in Chicago.

There are plenty of places to view the eclipse when it occurs at approximately 1:19pm on August 21.

20 parks across the city will hold free eclipse viewing parties, including Maggie Daley Park, Jackson Park, Humboldt Park, Lincoln Park, and Portage Park. More info HERE!

The Adler Planetarium is hosting “Chicago’s Eclipse Fest,” a free block party with activities and music + incredible views of the eclipse. All the info on that HERE!

The eclipse will start at 11:54 am. At 1:19pm you’ll get the best view because 87% of the sun will be covered by the moon.

City officials warn against looking directly at the sun without eclipse glasses.

Here’s where you can get FREE one this week!

This is the first full visible eclipse in the US since February 26, 1979.