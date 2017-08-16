Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” Is Now Available on Pink Vinyl

It’s like 1999 all over again.

Britney Spears broke onto the pop music scene in the 90s with her hit “Baby One More Time” and album with the same title.

Now, 18-years-later, the album is making a comeback on vinyl, limited edition pink and white vinyl that is.

Britney teamed up with Urban Outfitters for the first ever vinyl version of the debut LP.

There are only 2,500 copies of the limited edition vinyl being produced so if you want to get your hands on this collectable item, you can pre-order it HERE!