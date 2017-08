Deadpool 2 has started filming when a major accident happened with a stuntwoman. Motorcyclist, Joi “SJ” Harris, went to perform the stunt when something went wrong too quick and flung her across the set. Ryan Reynolds wrote a note for his Instagram in honor of the news.

Joi was “the first licensed African American women in U.S. history to actively compete in sanctioned motorcycle road racing events.”

Our thought are with the everyone.