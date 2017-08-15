GET THE GUIDE: Air & Water Show In Chicago This Weekend!

August 15, 2017 11:46 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: best place to watch air and water show, family fun in chicago, Get the schedule & everything you need for this weekend's Air & Water Show here, happening in chicago this weekend, Here's Your Guide To This Weekend's Air & Water Show, lake drive, lake shore drive, military aircrafts, Navy Pier, north ave beach chicago, seadog, sexy, the blue angels, the odyssee spirit, U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornets Military
CHICAGO - AUGUST 17: The United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the crowd gathered at the 45th annual Chicago Air and Water Show August 17, 2003 in Chicago, Illinois. The show is the largest free admission show of its kind in the United States, with over 2 million spectators attending the weekend event.
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Everyone will flock to the downtown Chicago beaches, rooftop decks and high rises along the lake for the best view of this weekend’s Air & Water Show.

The Blue Angels are back! You’ll see six blue and gold U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornets Military and civilian aircraft will take over the skies over North Avenue Beach. Here is a guide to the show and performers.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug 20. Practice 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Where: The lakefront from North Avenue to Navy Pier is prime location to watch.  The pedestrian access points at Lake Shore Drive, the parks and the playing fields are also great and less crowded.

You can also see it from the water. The Odyssey, Spirit of Chicago and Mystic Blue will have morning and afternoon cruises (tickets are around $54 and more). The Seadog runs its regular schedule. Contact 866-305-2469 and book tickets before they sell out.

Bring: Picnic blankets, chairs and coolers, sunscreen, sunglasses, water, earplugs and binoculars. Must walk bicycles.

Don’t Bring: Alcohol, grills, fireworks, tents, balloons, kites, weapons, flagpoles and pets (except service animals)

Full list of performers is HERE.

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live