Fifth Harmony’s “Bridges” Is Reportedly Aimed at President Trump’s Controversial Border Wall

Fifth Harmony’s upcoming album is special for a few reasons.

It’s their first as a quartet following Camila Cabello’s exit from the band.

It’s an album that saw an increased involvement and direction from the girls.

It’s also a bit political. The group revealed that they are particularly proud of “Bridges,” which tackles key issues affecting our generation and the world as a whole.

“Bridges is our most personal song,” Normani told The Sun.

“It’s a commentary on what’s going on in the world right now.”

More specifically, it’s speaking directly to President Donald Trump’s controversial stance on building a wall to keep out illegal immigrants from Mexico and having Mexico pay for the wall.

A line from the song is particularly fitting as the girls sing about building “bridges, not walls.”

We pride 5H for using their music as a platform to stand up for what they believe in and send a message.