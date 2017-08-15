Fifth Harmony’s “Bridges” Is Reportedly Aimed at President Trump’s Controversial Border Wall

August 15, 2017 11:54 AM By Lizzy Buczak
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13: Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony accept Choice Music Group onstage during the Teen Choice Awards 2017 at Galen Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fifth Harmony’s upcoming album is special for a few reasons.

It’s their first as a quartet following Camila Cabello’s exit from the band.

It’s an album that saw an increased involvement and direction from the girls.

It’s also a bit political. The group revealed that they are particularly proud of “Bridges,” which tackles key issues affecting our generation and the world as a whole.

“Bridges is our most personal song,” Normani told The Sun.

“It’s a commentary on what’s going on in the world right now.”

More specifically, it’s speaking directly to President Donald Trump’s controversial stance on building a wall to keep out illegal immigrants from Mexico and having Mexico pay for the wall.

A line from the song is particularly fitting as the girls sing about building “bridges, not walls.”

We pride 5H for using their music as a platform to stand up for what they believe in and send a message.

