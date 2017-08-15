Fergie Poses Nude, Hints at New Music

By Annie Reuter

Fergie has stepped back into the spotlight and this time only this time she’s stripped it down — literally. The artist has uploaded a nude photo of herself to social media twice with the captions “tick” and “tock.” The time reference is likely an indication that new music is on the way.

Related: Will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has NOT Left Black Eyed Peas

The 42-year-old looks stunning and if she’s promoting a new album, the much delayed Double Dutchess, it will be her first full-length in over 10 years. Her last record, her solo debut, Dutchess, was released in 2006.

In May, Fergie announced that she had left Interscope Records to form her own label, Dutchess Music. She’s been teasing brief video clips since then, and also thanking fans for their patience.

While no announcement on her forthcoming project has been revealed, one thing fans can count on is Fergie keeping them intrigued with memorable videos and image. Check them out below and over at Radio.com.